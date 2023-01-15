Protesters clash with police at German coal mine protest

German police clashed with environmental protesters on Saturday at a village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg turned up at the protest, in the hamlet of Luetzerath in western Germany, and condemned the move.

Organisers said that 35,000 protesters took part, with police putting the figure at 15,000.

There were clashes between some protesters and police, with hundreds defying an order to leave the cordoned off site, braving the mud, rain and later the darkness.