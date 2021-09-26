Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone ‘Gulab’, Rain likely across country

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur one or two places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over southern part of the country,” it added.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

It is likely to move West-Northwestards further. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, centre of the Cyclone to Assam across Bangladesh.

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Besides, the maritime ports of the country have been advised to hoist distant warning signal no. 2.