Forest department to implement elephant conservation project

Bangladesh Forest Department has decided to implement a project to conserve wild elephants and minimise elephant-human conflicts, as a number of wild elephants have been killed in recent years.

“We have already formulated a Tk 50-crore (500 million) project titled ‘Elephant Conservation Project’ and sent it to the Planning Commission,” Mollah Rezaul Karim, Conservator of Forests at Wildlife and Nature Conservation Circle, told BSS.