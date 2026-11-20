Seeing plumes of smoke from a distance, many people looked on, wondering whether a fire had broken out somewhere. This was the scene in capital’s Karwan Bazar on Tuesday afternoon. Actually, rubbish dumped beside a road in the bazar was being burned.

On approaching the site, it was found that various kinds of waste were being set alight, including rotten vegetables, straw, old clothes and even tyres. When moved closer, people from a nearby building were found using a hose to spray water to put out the fire. But the smoke was spreading quite extensively.

Usually waste is burned in this market this way, particularly during winter. People had gathered at the spot. Almost none of them were wearing a mask. One of them, Khalil, said, “It’s bad to set fire to rubbish. The smoke gets into your chest, and you start coughing.”