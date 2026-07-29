Parasites found on tiger’s body could reduce its fitness

Four types of parasite infections have spread in the tigers living in the Sundarbans while the animals preyed upon by the tigers, such as deer, wild boars, and monkeys, have also been found to be infected by parasites.

There is concern that this infection could weaken the tigers and reduce their hunting ability, according to a recent study.

The research on parasitic infections in tigers of the Sundarbans, other infectious diseases, related pathogens, and the spread of these infections, has shown that four types of parasitic infections are occurring in the bodies of Sundarban tigers.

These are roundworms, tapeworms, flukes, and protozoa. Among them, tapeworm infections are the most prevalent, found at 68. 5 per cent prevalence. This is followed by roundworm infections, at 53 per cent.

The study was jointly conducted by five researchers from Bangladesh Agricultural University, Sylhet Agricultural University, Khulna Agricultural University, Gazipur Agricultural University, and the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr, b). Among them, some are parasitologists, some microbiologists, and some epidemiologists.