Air purifier for 50 spots in Dhaka, how effective they will be?

While Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC)’s initiative to set up air purifiers in at least 50 spots around the city to tackle air pollution is commendable as a temporary measure, experts in air quality research argue that it is not a sustainable solution in the long run. They advise taking coordinated and effective action against root causes for a lasting solution to air pollution.

During a policy dialogue at the Nagar Bhaban of Dhaka North City in Gulshan on Monday, DNCC administrator Mohammad Azaz, unveiled the plan to install these devices. These devices are claimed to have the capacity to purify and cool the air equivalent to that of 100 trees.

The DNCC administrator also added that a sponsor has been found for this initiative, and they have plans to sign agreements with organisations concerned this month. This will not cost the city corporation any money.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Azaz has agreed with the expert opinion. He told Prothom Alo, “We want to run a pilot project and see what the results are. We will discuss it with experts later. If the outcomes are not positive, we will move onto alternative innovations.”