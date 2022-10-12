UN urges 'complete transformation' of global energy system

The world needs to double the supply of electricity from renewables by 2030 to avoid climate change undermining global energy security, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Not only is the energy sector a major source of the carbon emissions that drive climate change, it is also increasingly vulnerable to the shifts that come with a heating planet, the UN's World Meteorological Organization stressed.

In its State of Climate Services annual report, the WMO warned that increasingly intense extreme weather events, droughts, floods and sea-level rise -- all linked to climate change -- were already making energy supply less reliable.

It pointed, for instance, to a historic heatwave that caused the massive power outages in Buenos Aires in January.