Dhaka dwellers did not get a single day of good quality air

Dhaka city dwellers did not get even a single day of good quality air in March. The average air quality in that month was higher than normal standards. Besides, the air quality in Dhaka during this March was significantly worse than the standards from last year (2023) on two criteria of air pollution.

This condition of the air has been found in separate observations of the chemistry department of Dhaka University and Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) of Stamford University.

There has been 43 millimeters more rain than usual in the city just in this March. The rainfall is the last resort in preventing the pollution in Dhaka city. But the pollution did not decrease even after so much rain.

Meanwhile the department of environment is running a 100-day special programme, where strict measures have been advised to reduce the pollution of brick kilns, a chief source of air pollution in Dhaka.