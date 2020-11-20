Uncertainty over life and livelihood: People leaving coastal areas in Bangladesh

Abul Hossain Gazi and his elder brother Abu Bakkar Gazi live at the far corner of Fakirer Konapara of Kalabagi village in Dacope upazila. They live with their grandmother and specially abled uncle as their parents are no more. The family lives in an area that looks like an island. Shibsa and Sutarkhali river flow by the two sides of the island and the other two sides are encircled by the Sundarbans. Boat is their only mode of transportation. The situation was like this before the cyclonic storm Amphan. The area has suddenly got separated from the main land as an aftermath of Amphan.

A visit there by boat revealed that the yard and house was inundated because of high tide. A small boat is moored there while a fish net was hung in the yard to dry in the sun. There is a shack made of golpata (local plant) hanging on the river. That is the toilet of this family. They have constructed a makeshift bridge made of bamboo to go there. There are several plastic drums that contain drinking water.

Abul Hossain grandmother Kulsum Begum is about 80 years old. She said they had 12 bighas of land in the area around 25 years ago. They were a well-off family back then. Then the erosion started. Now they have been living on a piece of land bought at Tk 5,000.

Rainwater is the only source of drinking water in the area. Every house has plastic drums to reserve rainwater. They buy drinking water if the drums are empty. There are no medical facilities there. There is no way to take a person to a hospital if he falls ill suddenly. Trawlers are the only fast moving mode of transport. The only primary school in the area is also about to be devoured by erosion.