Host India doesn’t want G20 to discuss further Russia sanctions

The officials, who are directly involved in this week’s G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs, said the economic impact of the conflict would be discussed but India did not want to consider additional actions against Russia.

“India is not keen to discuss or back any additional sanctions on Russia during the G20,” said one of the officials. “The existing sanctions on Russia have had a negative impact on the world.”

Another official said sanctions were not a G20 issue. “G20 is an economic forum for discussing growth issues.”

Spokespeople for the Indian government and the finance and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Wednesday, the first day of meetings to draft the G20 communique, officials struggled to find an acceptable word to describe the Russia-Ukraine conflict, delegates of at least seven countries present in the meetings said.