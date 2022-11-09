Officials scramble to defend integrity of the US poll

Unsubstantiated allegations of fraud -- prompted by isolated voting issues, and amplified by Donald Trump -- left officials scrambling Tuesday to defend the integrity of the US midterm elections.

Republicans in the bitterly contested Maricopa County in Arizona sued to extend voting hours, with Trump and his allies claiming a small number of non-functioning tabulation machines were evidence of a fix.

"The widespread issues... are completely unacceptable, especially as Republicans flock to the polls to vote in-person," said a statement from the Republican National Committee, announcing the lawsuit.

Officials in Maricopa County, which includes the city of Phoenix, the fifth most populous US city, said a minority of the 223 polling stations experienced difficulties.

The county became ground zero for the election denialism driven by Trump after his defeat in 2020.

President Joe Biden won Arizona by a razor-thin 10,000 votes in 2020, with cosmopolitan and densely populated Maricopa key to his support.