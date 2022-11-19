Joe Biden: Unlikely firefighter in American inferno

Joe Biden became president in the midst of what he called a “battle for the soul of America” -- and, for once, the political rhetoric hardly seemed far-fetched.

Defeating Donald Trump in 2020, and inheriting a once-in-a-century pandemic, violent domestic political divisions, economic troubles and giant geopolitical risk, Biden resembled an underequipped firefighter at the center of an inferno.

That he had come out of retirement and at 78 was the oldest person ever to hold the job only underlined how precarious the situation was.

Now 80 and with Trump running for the White House again in 2024, the question of whether he might seek a second term is a pressing one.

To supporters, Biden has turned out to be exactly what the country needed after Trump -- an instinctive centrist, a champion of old-fashioned values of government service, and a believer in the US role as leader of Western alliances.