Canada police to move against protesters

Canadian police were poised Thursday to move against a trucker-led protest that has choked the national capital’s streets for three weeks and finally provoked the government into calling on rarely used emergency powers.

“Action is imminent,” Ottawa police chief Steve Bell told reporters. “I implore anyone that’s there: Get in your truck... and leave our city streets.”

Criticized for failing to act decisively to end the protests, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week invoked the Emergencies Act, which gives the government sweeping powers to deal with a major crisis. It’s only the second time such powers have been invoked in peacetime.