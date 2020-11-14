Tesla’s Elon Musk tests both positive and negative for COVID-19

Tesla founder Elon Musk says he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus while also testing negative, offering a sceptical view of the validity of the procedures.

In a series of tweets early Friday, Musk said he had conflicting results from rapid “antigen” tests for COVID-19 after he had “mild sniffles & cough & slight fever” in recent days.

“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today,” he wrote. “Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse.”