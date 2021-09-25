India raises tone as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

India on Friday upbraided Pakistan both in Washington and at the United Nations as Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan appealed to the world to work with Afghanistan’s triumphant Taliban.

Prime minister Narendra Modi raised concerns about Pakistan during talks with US president Joe Biden as well as a broader four-way summit with the leaders of Australia and Japan, according to Indian officials, who said the others concurred.

“There was a clear sense that a more careful look and a more careful examination and monitoring of Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan -- Pakistan’s role on the issue of terrorism -- had to be kept,” foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters after the White House talks.