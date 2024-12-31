New Year message
Even in the darkest days, I’ve seen hope and power change: António Guterres
António Guterres also asked always to stick to the values and principles enshrined by human rights, international law, and the United Nations Charter as, “There are no guarantees for what’s ahead in 2025”
Hope has been hard to find throughout 2024, a message of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for New Year 2025 said.
“Wars are causing enormous pain, suffering, and displacement. Inequalities and divisions are rife — fueling tensions and mistrust,” said the message issued on 31 December.
He also recalled the menace of climate change. “And today I can officially report that we have just endured a decade of deadly heat. The top ten 10 hottest years on record have happened in the last 10 years, including 2024. This is climate breakdown — in real time. We must exit this road to ruin — and we have no time to lose.”
Asking the countries that they must put the world on a safer path by dramatically slashing emissions in 2025, and supporting the transition to a renewable future, the UN Secretary-General stressed, “It is essential — and it is possible.”
“Even in the darkest days, I’ve seen hope and power change. I see hope in activists — young and old — raising their voices for progress. I see hope in the humanitarian heroes overcoming enormous obstacles to support the most vulnerable people. I see hope in developing countries fighting for financial and climate justice. I see hope in the scientists and innovators breaking new ground for humanity,” the message reads.
Stating that he has seen hope in September when world leaders came together to adopt the Pact for the Future, the message mentioned, “The Pact is a new push to build peace through disarmament and prevention. To reform the global financial system so it supports and represents all countries. To push for more opportunities for women and young people.”
He also called on to “build guardrails so technologies put people over profits and rights over runaway algorithms.”
António Guterres also asked always to stick to the values and principles enshrined by human rights, international law, and the United Nations Charter as, “There are no guarantees for what’s ahead in 2025.”
He, however, pledged to stand with all those who are working to forge a more peaceful, equal, stable, and healthy future for all people. “Together, we can make 2025 a new beginning. Not as a world divided. But as nations united.”