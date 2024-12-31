Even in the darkest days, I’ve seen hope and power change: António Guterres

Hope has been hard to find throughout 2024, a message of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for New Year 2025 said.

“Wars are causing enormous pain, suffering, and displacement. Inequalities and divisions are rife — fueling tensions and mistrust,” said the message issued on 31 December.

He also recalled the menace of climate change. “And today I can officially report that we have just endured a decade of deadly heat. The top ten 10 hottest years on record have happened in the last 10 years, including 2024. This is climate breakdown — in real time. We must exit this road to ruin — and we have no time to lose.”