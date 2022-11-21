UN nuclear chief denounces strikes on Ukraine power plant

The UN’s atomic watchdog chief on Sunday denounced “targeted” strikes at Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, calling for a “stop to this madness”, as Kyiv and Moscow traded blame.

Ukraine meanwhile dismissed Russian accusations that it had executed surrendering soldiers.

“The news from our team yesterday and this morning is extremely disturbing,” said a statement Sunday from Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“Explosions occurred at the site of this major nuclear power plant, which is completely unacceptable.