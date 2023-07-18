UK's migration crackdown plan to become law

Britain's controversial plan to deter migrants without papers from landing on British shores was on Tuesday poised to become law, prompting criticism from the United Nations.

The legislation would outlaw asylum claims by all arrivals via the Channel and other "illegal" routes, and transfer them to third countries, such as Rwanda.

It was proposed in response to years of growing numbers of dangerous cross-Channel journeys from northern France in small boats.

Opposition to the bill was finally crushed at a late night sitting just hours before a barge that will be used to house migrants arrived at a port on England's south coast.