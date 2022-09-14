EU backs away from Russian gas price cap as members divided

On Wednesday, the European Commission will attempt to overlay that patchwork of national measures with a more coherent bloc-wide response, applying across all 27 EU member states.

A draft of the Commission plans, seen by Reuters, would skim off excess revenues from Europe’s non-gas fuelled power plants to raise cash for governments to spend on helping businesses and citizens with their bills.

Wind and solar farms and nuclear plants would face a cap of 180 euros ($180) per megawatt hour (MWh) on the revenue they receive for generating electricity, with governments recouping any excess cash and recycling it to support consumers, according to the draft, which could still change before publication.

That would cap generators’ revenues at less than half of current market prices. Germany’s front-year electricity price hit a record high of more than 1,000 euros/MWh last month and was trading at above 400 euros/MWh on Tuesday.

Fossil fuel firms would also face a windfall profit levy to claw back what the Commission described in the draft as “unexpected profits” linked to soaring oil and gas prices stoked by Russia slashing gas deliveries in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.