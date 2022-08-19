Leaders of Ukraine, UN seek to secure Russian-held nuclear plant

The UN chief and the presidents of Turkey and Ukraine have discussed ways to end the war started by Russia and secure Europe’s largest nuclear power station, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of new shelling near the plant.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after talks in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday he was gravely concerned about circumstances at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and called for military equipment and personnel to be withdrawn.

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said he, Guterres and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed building on a recent positive atmosphere to revive peace negotiations with Russia that took place in Istanbul in March.