Hundreds flee, homes destroyed as forest fires ravage Greek island

Greece and Turkey have been battling devastating fires for nearly two weeks as the region suffers its worst heatwave in decades. Officials and experts have linked such intense weather events to climate change.

So far, they have killed two people in Greece and eight in neighbouring Turkey, with dozens more hospitalised.

But while rains brought some respite from the blazes in Turkey over the weekend, Greece continued to suffer amid soaring temperatures.This picture taken on Evia (Euboea) island, second largest Greek island, on August 8, 2021 shows a raging wildfire near the village of Gouves.