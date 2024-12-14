France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named centrist Francois Bayrou as prime minister, handing him the daunting task of hauling France out of months of political crisis.

The 73-year-old head of the MoDem group, which is allied to Macron's party, was appointed nine days after parliament ousted Michel Barnier's government in a historic no-confidence vote following a standoff over an austerity budget.

"The president of the Republic has appointed Mr. Francois Bayrou as prime minister and tasked him with forming a government," the presidency said.

The announcement capped hours of drama that saw Bayrou summoned to a morning meeting at the Elysee palace -- where he was reportedly told Macron would choose another figure -- only for the presidency to finally announce he had the post.