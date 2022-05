Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed readiness of the Russian side to export fertiliser and food stuff if sanctions are lifted during a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, the Kremlin’s press service said.

“In the light of problems on the global food market occurred in consequence of the unwise financial and economic policy of Western states, it was confirmed that Russia can export considerable volumes of fertiliser and agricultural produce in case of relevant anti-Russian sanctions are lifted,” the Kremlin said.