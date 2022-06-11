Sweden seeks constructive progress with Turkey over NATO bid

The objections caught Finnish, Swedish and many NATO officials by surprise and have dimmed prospects for rapid progress on the membership bids ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid later this month. Read full story

“Our application has received broad support among NATO members,” Linde said in a foreign policy declaration in the Swedish parliament. “Our ambition is to, in a constructive spirit, make progress on the questions that Turkey has raised.”

Linde added that there should be no doubts that Sweden stood together with allies against terrorism.

“We take Turkey’s security very seriously and we will as a NATO member contribute to security for all NATO members, Turkey included,” she told a news conference later in the day.