Turkey detains suspect in Haitian president's murder

Turkish police have arrested a man identified as one of the prime suspects in the July murder of Haitian president Jovenel Moise.

The suspect, identified as Samir Handal, was arrested at Istanbul Airport on Monday on arriving from the US and transferred to jail, where he can be held for 40 days, Turkey's DHA private news agency reported on Tuesday.

Handal had Haitian, Jordanian and Palestinian passports at the time of his arrest, DHA said, though his age and nationality were not given.