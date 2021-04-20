UK adds India to Covid travel ‘red list’ as PM cancels trip

Britain on Monday imposed its strictest travel curbs on India after an explosion of coronavirus cases there, hours after prime minister Boris Johnson called off a trip to New Delhi.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that effective from 0300 GMT on Friday, India was being added to Britain’s “red list” of countries, banning all arrivals from India except for UK or Irish nationals.

Those nationals, along with foreigners who live in the UK, must pay hefty amounts to stay in a government-approved quarantine hotel for 10 days following their return from red-list nations, which include Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“We’ve made the difficult but vital decision to add India to the red list,” Hancock told parliament after the government had faced days of criticism for holding off the decision, pending Johnson’s trip.