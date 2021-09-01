Ukraine president seeks Biden support against Russia after Afghan war

Zelensky visited the Pentagon on Tuesday hours after the last US troops left Afghanistan as America's longest-ever war ended with the nearly 20-year-old US-backed government crumbling to the Taliban.

Russian officials have pointed to Afghanistan as a lesson for Ukraine, which has relied on the West in a seven-year war against Moscow-linked separatists, but Biden has insisted that he withdrew to end a costly distraction from a larger US challenge of facing an assertive China and Russia.

Defence secretary Lloyd Austin told Zelensky that the United States was committed to demanding that Russia "stop perpetuating the conflict" in eastern Ukraine and leave Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.