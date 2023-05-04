As cost of living bites, Brits question costly coronation

As the UK grapples with a cost-of-living crisis and widespread strikes over pay, some Britons are questioning why taxpayers have to foot the bill for King Charles III's lavish coronation on Saturday.

"They got the money, why are they taking it from me?" asks Delany Gordon, a 50-year-old building site manager.

The cost of the coronation has been kept under wraps and the total sum is unlikely to be revealed until after Saturday's event.

According to some estimates, the cost will be between £50 million and 100 million ($63 million and $126 million) on top of the price of a large-scale security operation.

"I am spending 26p (0.33 US cents) on my lunch today," Gordon tells AFP, showing a bread roll that he just purchased in a north London supermarket.