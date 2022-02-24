Genocide case is legitimate, Gambia tells UN top court

The Gambia insisted Wednesday that allegations it brought before the UN's top court alleging genocide against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims were legitimate, after the Buddhist nation tried to get them dismissed.

Banjul, capital of Gambia, dragged Myanmar before the International Court of Justice in 2019, accusing it of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority following a bloody 2017 military crackdown.

"We seek to protect not only the rights of the Rohingya, but our own rights as a state party to the genocide convention," The Gambia's attorney general Dawda Jallow told the court.

They were doing that "by holding Myanmar to its... obligation not to commit genocide, not to incite genocide and to prevent unpunished genocide," he added.