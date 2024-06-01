Hindu holy city votes as India's six-week election ends  

Indians flocked to the polls under scorching heat in the Hindu holy city of Varanasi on Saturday as a marathon national election reached its final day, six weeks after voting first began.

Prime minister Narendra Modi is widely expected to win a third term in office when results are announced Tuesday, in large part due to his cultivated image as an aggressive champion of India's majority faith.

The 73-year-old's constituency of Varanasi is the spiritual capital of Hinduism, where devotees from around India come to cremate deceased loved ones by the Ganges river.

It is one of the final cities to vote in India's gruelling election and where public support for Modi's ever-closer alignment of religion and politics burns brightest.

"Modi is obviously winning," Vijayendra Kumar Singh, who works in one of the popular pilgrimage destination's many hotels, told AFP.

"There's a sense of pride with everything he does, and that's why people vote for him."