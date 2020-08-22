BJP plans to block Congress leader’s motions against summoning Facebook

With Shashi Tharoor moving a privilege motion against a BJP MP for questioning his power to unilaterally summon Facebook representatives to a Parliamentary Standing Committee, the BJP has realised the Congress’ seriousness in the matter.

The saffron party is also ready with two plans to block Tharoor’s moves, with the first already set in motion.

Lets talk about Plan B. If Plan A doesn’t give the desired result, BJP is likely to set the backup plan in motion on 1 September, when the Standing Committee on IT reconvenes.

Facebook representatives have been summoned the next day, between 4 and 4.30pm “on the subject ‘Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms”. Rules allow any member to question the move and seek voting over it.