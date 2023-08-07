Rahul Gandhi restored to parliament

India's main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was restored to parliament Monday after the Supreme Court last week suspended his defamation conviction over political comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi's disqualification "has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," Utpal Kumar Singh, secretary general of the lower parliament house said in a statement.

The 53-year-old Congress party leader was sentenced to two years' imprisonment in March in a case that critics flagged as an effort to stifle political opposition in the world's largest democracy.