Eknath Shinde camp denies BJP role’s behind revolt in Shiv Sena

Rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is a part of the Eknath Shinde camp which named its group ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’ on Saturday, said that they are still with the Shiv Sena and claimed that they have a two-thirds majority.

The rebel MLA further demanded recognition for their faction and warned of going to court if it is not done and denied the role of the BJP behind their revolt.

Addressing a press conference virtually, Kesarkar said, “We are still in Shiv Sena, there is a misunderstanding that we have left the party. We’ve just separated our faction. We have a two-thirds majority to follow the path we wanted. Our new leader has been chosen by the majority. They didn’t have more than 16-17 MLAs.”

Notably, Eknath Shinde was unanimously elected as the leader of the group recently which is revolting against the Uddhav faction.