Trinamool, BJP in neck and neck fight in West Bengal, INDIA leads in UP

Congress worker Jagdish Sharma on Tuesday alleged that the elections have been looted adding that the counting of votes is just a formality because the people of the country believe in the Constitution.

"I have already said 6 days ago that the election has been looted, it (counting of vote) is just a formality because the people of the country believe in the Constitution system. All Congress party leaders will come but I will not wait for the Constitutional result," he said.

When asked about the party's claim of winning 295 seats, Sharma said that the claims are based on the trust in people.

"Not only 295, we may win 300 seats. These claims are being made because of the trust in people, but we do not have trust in EVM. We have been losing for 10 years and still, we are fighting, fighting every day. My leaders are standing with the people, they are true to their work," the Congress worker said.