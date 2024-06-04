Trinamool, BJP in neck and neck fight in West Bengal, INDIA leads in UP

Trinamool, BJP fight hard in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Modi's BJP were locked in a neck-and-neck contest in West Bengal , with the former having a slight edge, TV channels reported.
Bengali news channel ABP Ananda reported that TMC was leading in three seats, while the BJP and the Congress were ahead in one seat each. Another Bengali news channel TV 9 Bangla, reported that TMC was leading in five, whereas the BJP was ahead in four and the Congress in one.
INDIA alliance leads in 44 seats in UP
Rahul Gandi's Congres-led INDIA alliance is leading on 44 out of total 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the BJP-led NDA is leading on 36 seats, as per early trends.
NDA crosses 300, INDIA 210
NDTV reports that BJP-led NDA is leading in 301 seats while the opposition INDIA is doing better in 210 as per the latest trends.
Modi trails in Varanasi, Rahul Gandi leads in Raebareli
As the counting progresses, the gap between Congress's Ajay Rai and PM Modi is narrowing. According to the ECI's data, the vote difference between the two candidates is now 1,628, which was over 6,000 votes a few minutes ago. So far, Rai has secured 21,552 and Modi has got 19,924 votes, Hindustan Times reports.
Congress MP's Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Raebareli and faces competition from BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh. Raebareli is Gandhi's second seat, with Wayanad in Kerala being the other.
Rahul Gandhi is leading on Rae Bareli seat by over 16,000 votes, as per early trends shown by ECI.
In Kerala, Rahul Gandhi of Indian National Congress is leading by 13,163 in Wayanad constituency as of 9.09 a.m.
Who goes with whom? A look at major alliances
Here is look at the major parties of the alliances
NDA alliance
• Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
• Apna Dal (Soneylal)
• Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP)
• Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD)
INDIA alliance
• Samajwadi Party (SP)
• Congress
• Trinamool
• Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)
PDM alliance
• Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)
• All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)
NDA leads in 292, INDIA in 211: NDTV
NDTV reports the NDA leads in 292 seats, soaring past 272 – the minimum to form a majority while the opposition INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi's Congress party was well ahead in 211 seats
Modi's NDA past majority in early leads,
Narendra Modi's BJP-led alliance raced to a clear majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament in early vote-counting trends on Tuesday, TV channels showed.
The channels showed the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was ahead in more than 300 seats, with BJP alone ahead in 255. The opposition INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi's Congress party was ahead in 172 seats, with Congress alone ahead in 71, Reuters report.
"Election has been looted..." Congress worker Jagdish Sharma
Congress worker Jagdish Sharma on Tuesday alleged that the elections have been looted adding that the counting of votes is just a formality because the people of the country believe in the Constitution.
"I have already said 6 days ago that the election has been looted, it (counting of vote) is just a formality because the people of the country believe in the Constitution system. All Congress party leaders will come but I will not wait for the Constitutional result," he said.
When asked about the party's claim of winning 295 seats, Sharma said that the claims are based on the trust in people.
"Not only 295, we may win 300 seats. These claims are being made because of the trust in people, but we do not have trust in EVM. We have been losing for 10 years and still, we are fighting, fighting every day. My leaders are standing with the people, they are true to their work," the Congress worker said.
A mammoth task
Earlier, ANI quoted India’s Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as saying a "very robust system" has been put in place. "There are around 1.05 million booths. Each booth will have 14 tables. There are observers and micro-observers. Nearly, 7-8 million people are involved in the process," he said.
The mammoth exercise to count votes polled for the Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections began at 8:00 am on Tuesday.
The Lok Sabha elections were conducted in seven phases- on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.
The battle between Bengal actresses
Early counting shows Tinamool Congress’s novice candidate and actress Rachana Banerjee leads in against BJP’s heavyweight contestant and actress Locket Chatterjee in the Hooghly (General) Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.
NDA leads in over 272 seats
Reuters reports: Narendra Modi's BJP-led alliance raced away to lead in more than 272 seats - the minimum needed for a simple majority in the 543-member lower house of parliament - in early vote-counting trends on Tuesday, TV channels said.
Lok Sabha polls: NDA leading in 100 plus seats in early trends
Around 642 million people voted in India's Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security. The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began, reports ANI.
With counting progressing in Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is leading on more than 100 seats as per the latest trends according to TV channels.
The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats of the lower house were held across seven phases.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party.
Most exit polls predicted a straight term for prime minister Narendra Modi, with quite few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Congress party and its allies dismissed the exit polls as "orchestrated" and a work of "fantasy", asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre.
Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election.