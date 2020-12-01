India meets with farmers after days of Delhi protests

India attempted to calm nearly a week of raucous protests by meeting with farmers on Tuesday after rallies against agricultural reforms sparked violent clashes with police on the outskirts of the capital.

The plight of farmers is a major political issue in India with thousands committing suicide in recent years due to debt and increasingly erratic weather patterns blamed on climate change.

Laws rushed through parliament earlier this year by prime minister Narendra Modi’s government mean growers are now free to legally sell their produce anywhere in India instead of getting guaranteed prices from state-run markets.