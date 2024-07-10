18 killed as bus rams tanker on expressway in India
At least 18 people have lost their lives, with 19 others injured, after a double-decker bus rammed into a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh of India on Wednesday.
The bus collided with the container at around 5:15 am, which was carrying a total of 57 passengers, said local Unnao District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi.
"About 57 passengers were travelling in a private bus which was going to Delhi. 18 people died and 19 others were injured after the bus collided with a milk container at 5:15 am," he said. Six of the injured were referred to the trauma centre, and the rest were treated at the district hospital.
The Unnao District Magistrate further added that about 20 people were safe and were being sent to Delhi.
"About 20 people were safe, and they are being sent to Delhi. We have referred six of the injured to the Trauma Centre, the rest will be treated at the district hospital. We have adequate arrangements for treatment and we will take all necessary action as soon as possible," Rathi said.
Unnao SP Siddharth Shankar Meena said, "A bus collided with a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in which 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others are injured."
Meena further added that the injured are getting treated in the district hospital and five injured were referred to Lucknow.
"The injured are getting treated in the district hospital. Five injured have been referred to Lucknow....," he added.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognizance of the road accident, expressing his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. He also instructed the district administration to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Taking to X, CM Adityanath said, " The loss of life in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved family. District administration officials have been instructed to reach the spot and speed up the relief work. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured."
The double-decker sleeper bus was going from Motihari, Bihar to Delhi when it hit the milk tanker from behind on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under the Behtamujawar Police Sation area, in front of the Gadha Village of the Unnao district.