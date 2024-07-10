18 killed as bus rams tanker on expressway in India

"About 20 people were safe, and they are being sent to Delhi. We have referred six of the injured to the Trauma Centre, the rest will be treated at the district hospital. We have adequate arrangements for treatment and we will take all necessary action as soon as possible," Rathi said.

Unnao SP Siddharth Shankar Meena said, "A bus collided with a milk container on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in which 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others are injured."

Meena further added that the injured are getting treated in the district hospital and five injured were referred to Lucknow.