BJP, AAP, Congress leaders urge people to vote in large numbers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to voters of Gujarat to vote for employment, cheap gas cylinder and a progressive future for the State.

“There is an appeal to all the brothers and sisters of Gujarat, vote ... for employment, cheap gas cylinder, for loan waiver of farmers, for the progressive future of Gujarat, vote in large numbers and make this festival of democracy a success,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Kejriwal said that the voters of the first phase have a golden opportunity, do vote for a better future of Gujarat.

“Voting is being held on 89 seats in the first phase of Gujarat elections today. My appeal to all the voters of the assembly constituencies where voting is taking place in Gujarat today- “You have a golden opportunity, do vote for the better future of Gujarat and your children, this time do something big,” said Delhi CM.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia urged voters to vote for good education, job for every youth and good health facilities for every citizen of Gujarat.

“Appeal to all the people of Gujarat - Give your vote for good education to every child, job to every youth and good health facilities to every citizen of Gujarat. Only on the basis of your vote, your own family and the entire Gujarat will move towards progress and prosperity,” Sisodia tweeted.