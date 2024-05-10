Aware of reports about BSF action at India-Bangladesh border: Miller

According to the spokesperson, 8-10 cattle smugglers from Bangladesh attempted to cross the international border by cutting the fence with the intention of smuggling cattle. A patrolling party of BSF spotted them and challenged them.

The spokesperson told ANI, “The incident happened on the intervening night of 7-8 May around 23:30 hours. There were 8-10 cattle smugglers from Bangladesh who tried to cross the international border by cutting the fence with the intention of smuggling cattle. They entered 500 metres inside Indian territory. Meanwhile, a patrolling party of BSF saw them and they challenged them and initially lobbed non-lethal stun-grenade and chilli-grenade. This did not deter them.”

“Instead, the group of smugglers tried to surround the BSF troops, leading to firing by BSF. Two of the smugglers were cutting the fences. They were hit and they succumbed to their injuries. Their postmortem has been completed and further proceedings to hand over their bodies will be done afterwards,” the BSF spokesperson told ANI.