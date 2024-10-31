Israel denounces UN expert who accused it of ‘genocide’

Israel’s UN ambassador on Wednesday called for the resignation of UN independent expert Francesca Albanase, who has denounced the “eradication of Palestinians” from their land through “genocide.”

Danny Danon posted on X, formerly Twitter, to call for the UN special rapporteur for human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories to step down immediately.

He made the call after Albanese told a committee at the UN General Assembly that developments in recent months “cement my assessment that Israel is conducting a genocidal campaign against the Palestinians.”

“Once again, the UN has rolled out the red carpet for one of the most anti-Semitic figures in modern history, granting her a stage to spew baseless propaganda and lies,” Danon wrote.

Addressing Albanese directly, he added: “Your presence at the UN is a disgrace, a betrayal of all moral standards. Resign immediately. Leave your credentials at the door and join your friends at Hamas and Hezbollah, where you belong.”