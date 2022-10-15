Iran activists call for new mass protests as Biden voices support

Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests on Saturday over the death of Mahsa Amini, as US president Joe Biden voiced his support for “the brave women of Iran”.

Outrage over the 22-year-old’s death on 16 September, three days after she was arrested by Iran’s notorious morality police, has fuelled the biggest wave of street protests and violence seen in the country for years.

Young women have been on the front line of the protests, shouting anti-government slogans, removing their headscarves and facing off with security forces in the streets.