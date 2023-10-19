Egypt to open Gaza crossing for up to 20 aid trucks: Biden

The shipment would likely not cross until Friday, as the road at the crossing needed repairs, Biden said.

“They’re going to patch the road. They have to fill in potholes to get these trucks through. And that’s going to occur -- they expect it’ll take about eight hours tomorrow,” he said.

The first 20 trucks will be a test of a system for distributing aid without allowing the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas, which controls Gaza, to benefit, the US president said.

The United Nations is set to distribute aid on the Gaza side of the border.

“If Hamas confiscates it or doesn’t let it get through or just confiscates it, then it’s going to end, because we’re not going to be sending any humanitarian aid to Hamas if they’re going to be confiscating it. That’s the commitment that I’ve made,” Biden said.