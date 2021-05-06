Nearly 20m more people hit by food crises last year

Nearly 20 million more people faced food crises last year amid armed conflict, the Covid-19 pandemic and weather extremes, and the outlook for this year is again grim, according to a report by the Global Network Against Food Crises.

The humanitarian agency, set up in 2016 by the European Union and United Nations, also warned that acute food insecurity has continued to worsen since 2017, the first year of its annual report into food crises.

"We must do everything we can to end this vicious cycle. There is no place for famine and starvation in the 21st century," said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.