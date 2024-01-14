Maldives President asks Indian to withdraw troops by 15 March

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has asked the Indian government to withdraw the Indian troops from the island nation before 15 March, Maldives-based Adhadhu newspaper reported on Sunday.

This comes after a meeting between officials from the Indian High Commission in the Maldives and officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Male.

Abdulla Nazim, the Policy Director of the Maldives President’s Office, told reporters that President Muizzu had proposed to withdraw Indian troops from the Maldives.