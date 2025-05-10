Pakistan minister denies nuclear body meeting after offensive launched on India

Pakistan's defence minister said on Saturday that no meeting of the top military and civil body overseeing the country's nuclear arsenal had been scheduled following a military operation against India earlier in the day.

Pakistan's military said earlier that the prime minister had called on the authority to meet. The information minister did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The worst fighting between the nuclear-armed rivals since 1999 has killed dozens of people on both sides and led to repeated calls for de-escalation from the United States and the G7 group of rich countries.

"This thing that you have spoken about (nuclear option) is present, but let's not talk about it - we should treat it as a very distant possibility, we shouldn't even discuss it in the immediate context," Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told ARY TV.