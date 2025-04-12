UN to cut humanitarian operations office staff by 20 per cent

The United Nations humanitarian body will reduce its staff of about 2,600 people by 20 per cent, its chief said in correspondence seen Friday, citing "a wave of brutal cuts" including US funding reductions by the Trump administration.

"The context we face is the toughest it has ever been for our mission as OCHA, and the system we coordinate," Tom Fletcher, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, wrote in a letter to staff.

"The humanitarian community was already underfunded, overstretched and literally, under attack. Now, we face a wave of brutal cuts." The letter was sent Thursday, with excerpts posted on the office's website Friday.