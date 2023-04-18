No magic number for how long it takes to form habits

Putting on your workout clothes and making your way to the gym can be a chore at first. You may eventually develop the habit of going to the gym and quickly slipping over to your Zumba class or a treadmill run.

A new study from social scientists at Caltech shows that it takes an average of six months to form a gym habit.

The same study also looked at how long it takes health care workers to get in the habit of washing their hands: an average of a few weeks.

"There is no magic number for habit formation," says Anastasia Buyalskaya, an assistant professor of marketing at HEC Paris.