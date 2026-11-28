Boats laden with fish are pulling up at the landing station. Baskets of fish are being unloaded. Two men carry a basket between them and run towards the wholesale market. A wholesaler calls out, “Khaira, khaira, khaira ... small fish, khaira.”

In an instant, people swarm around the basket like bees. The wholesaler calls out, “Three hundred and twenty, three hundred and twenty, three hundred and twenty ...” Then the bidding begins, “Three hundred and thirty, three hundred and thirty ...”

It feels like a grand festival of fish. As the water has receded from one end of the wetland, a patch of land has emerged. The fish market has set up there. One end of the wetland lies in India, the other in Bangladesh. From early morning, traders from three or four neighbouring districts arrive here on bicycles, motorcycles, motorised three-wheelers and CNG-run auto-rickshaws.

From the Bengali month of Asharh until Falgun–Chaitra (from mid-June until mid-April), this paddy-growing wetland becomes a fishing hub.

According to local traders, fish worth Tk 70–80 million (7 to 8 crore) are traded here every year.