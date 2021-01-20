5 benefits of hemp induced skincare products

Hemp is one of the most talked about ingredient in the beauty industry. When it comes to skincare, the numerous benefits of hemp or hemp seed oil makes it a hero ingredient. It contains a very little cannabinoid, a compound often used for therapeutic purposes and help in soothing the skin and relieving inflammation. Along with essential fatty acids, hemp oil contains vitamins, minerals, and amino acids which improve skin's health.

Nowadays the buzzy ingredient is taking over the world of beauty and skincare, from hand cream and face mask to body oil, creams and cleansers, there is an array of hemp-infused products popping up in beauty supply stores everywhere.