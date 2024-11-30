A minimalistic way of living, where less is more

Minimalism is a philosophy that roots out of the concept, less is more. So, choosing a minimalist lifestyle can make your life less stressed, less chaotic and less cluttered on one hand and give you more happiness, more peace, more clarity and more freedom on the other.

Now, hearing of the minimalistic lifestyle you might create the picture of a stark room with white walls without many items in it in your mind but I'm going to stop you right there.

It's a huge misconception about minimalism that it means getting rid of everything you own. Rather minimalism is more about taking conscious decisions about your belongings, activities, time and even relationships.