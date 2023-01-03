Hydration aids healthier ageing of body

Hydration is an essential part of healthy bodily functioning. Fluids make up 1/3rd of the human body and hence, it’s quite important to maintain the fluid intake to keep up a well-functioning and agile body. However, it has recently been revealed that well-hydrated bodies also age healthier than others.

According to a study published in the journal 'eBioMedicine', which was carried out the National Institutes of Health, adults who stay hydrated seem to be fitter as they develop fewer chronic conditions such as heart and lung disease, and live longer than those who may not get enough fluids.

Using health data gathered from 11,255 adults over a 30-year period, researchers analysed links between serum sodium levels - which go up when fluid intake goes down - and various indicators of health.

They found that adults with serum sodium levels at the higher end of a normal range were more likely to develop chronic conditions and show signs of advanced biological aging than those with serum sodium levels in the medium ranges.